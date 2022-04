~Cherry Blossoms~

Today while in the cemetery with Vicki we had to stop and take a few pictures of these cherry blossom trees.

This is a place where a lot of people go for walks. It's flat and peaceful...

This evening Mike and I went out to meet up with Barry and Rona. After waiting 45 minutes we ordered our food, had a good chat and came home. Because I left my phone at home I wasn't able to re read out meeting place. Barry and Rona sat waiting for us at the Hearthfire.