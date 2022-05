~Cinco de Mayo~

Today Mike and I drove to Pullman to help Emilie pack up her dorm room to come home for the summer. Our SUV is over flowing. Emilie had to put some things in her boyfriends car and leave a few things behind. She said she will bring a 3rd of the things back next year. She will be living on a sorority house so I imagine she won’t need as much.

We took both of them out to dinner after their last final.