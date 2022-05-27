~Old Friends~

Today 2 of my old clients that I met 37 years ago invited me to lunch at their retirement home. It was so nice seeing them. I retired almost 4 years ago and still keep in touch with several of my people. These two are very dear to me as Lyn the lady on the left was one of my very first customer.

Late afternoon we met up with Rick and Dianne and did out sign up for the 92 days of summer.

This evening my brother John and I went and planted all the plants at our families headstones. So now everything is nice and clean for the memorial day holiday.