~New Fredrick~ by crowfan
~New Fredrick~

Today Mike, Kathy ,Dan and I went to the Ski to Sea in Fairhaven.
Went to dinner at the harbor and then back to our house for a visit.
A busy 9 hours...
This handsome fella is named Fredrick 11
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
