Photo 2635
~New Neighbors~
The neighbors got some new chickens. So when you don't do much in a day to get a picture they will always be near.
Spent part of the day cleaning and laundry and then we drove to Mount Vernon and did a Costco run and a 92 day sign up.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
