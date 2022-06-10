Previous
~New Neighbors~ by crowfan
Photo 2635

~New Neighbors~

The neighbors got some new chickens. So when you don't do much in a day to get a picture they will always be near.
Spent part of the day cleaning and laundry and then we drove to Mount Vernon and did a Costco run and a 92 day sign up.
