~Emilie~

Today Emilie came over to do some work. She is a life guard this summer but is looking for some extra work for college next year.

We had her finish painting the bridge and the other side of the fence.

She worked for 3 plus hours in the hot sun and this is what she looked like when she was done. grrrrr I miss being young.

I worked out in the back creating my secret garden area. And no I will not be posting a picture of what I looked like..

This evening Lacey and Auri and my brother john came by for a visit. Was nice sitting outside once it cooled down.