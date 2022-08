~Prayers Needed~

Tonight I blipped yesterdays...

Susan my sister in law needs all the prayers she can get.

She was hospitalized with heart failure and her kidneys have completely shut down. She is on life support at the moment. They have some procedures planned but need to have her stabilized and the fluid around the lungs to clear. She will be looking at heart surgery at that time. In the mean time she is in a coma. Please keep her and my twin and their children in your prayers.