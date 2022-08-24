Previous
~My Day~ by crowfan
Photo 2711

~My Day~

Last night I started to not feel well. Throughout the night I was feeling stuffy. I did wake up with a head cold....
I have to get over it quickly. To much to do.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
