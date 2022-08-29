~The Horseshoe~

Today Layla came over. I did her nails for her so they would be done before school starts.After that we went to the mall to but nike court shoes for her dance team.They didn't have any in town so I drove to Mt Vernon and pick them up for her.

This evening Mike and I met Dan and Kathy downtown for dinner. We went to Juxt tap house. Fun place...After dinner we walked around town, to many homeless everywhere. Some friendly and some strung out on drugs which was scary. We stopped into Bellingham Bar and Grill and played a few games of pool.