Photo 2721
~The Armory~
https://www.whatcomtalk.com/2020/08/27/bellingham-armory-the-past-present-and-future-of-an-enduring-stronghold/
Today Vicki and I checked out a few places in town that will be putting in Pickle Ball courts.
The armory ( read article if interested) was where we went every friday night growing up to roller skate.
Walking in the door today brought back so many fun memories.
Tonight we took Mikes Mom out for dinner to celebrate her 81st birthday.
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
4th September 2022 2:01pm
Privacy
