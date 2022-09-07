Previous
~92 Days of Summer~ by crowfan
~92 Days of Summer~

I qualified again this year for the chance to win the 30 thousand dollars.
One year I was the 77th person up to open the garage door and the 99th person won it. This year however the 2nd person up won.
7th September 2022

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
