~Great Day~

Today is my friend Charlotte’s birthday. She and I went to nursing school together in the 70’s and have stayed friends throughout the years. I took her to lunch at the Hearthfire. (Charlotte is my extra pic)

At 3:30 I played pickle-ball for 3 hours. It was so much fun. We only had 6 players so we didn’t have much of a break between games.

At 8 pm I went to Civic Field for the Bellingham High school football game. Layla is on the dance team and they performed during halftime.She did a wonderful job of dancing.