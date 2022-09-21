Previous
~Vegas~ by crowfan
~Vegas~


~Las Vegas~

Spent today floating down the lazy River and reading. Perfect!!
We met up with Boyd and Teresa for dinner and then went down to Fremont street and watched all the activities.
