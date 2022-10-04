Previous
~Sweetie~ by crowfan
Photo 2747

~Sweetie~

The kids came today. I had to take some pictures of Stella in the vestVick knit for her,
Matthew Stella and Michelle are having a sleepover tonight.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
