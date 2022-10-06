Sign up
Photo 2749
~Caterpillar~
Pickleball day.... Always a fun day.
For the last few days these guys have been traveling across the lawn. If you take the time to watch you can see that they actually move pretty fast.
https://youtu.be/e-JaGy7S8g4
I always enjoy listening to what my blip friends like to listen to as far as music. So every now and then I'm going to share some of my favorites.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
