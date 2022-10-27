Previous
Next
by crowfan
Photo 2770


I took the picture outside of Anthony’s restaurant and I’m not sure what it is.
My cousin Mike and I ate lunch here, after we walked along the waterfront. It was cold wet and very windy.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
758% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise