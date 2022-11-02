~Greater~

Today I had coffee with my friend Carolyn... She lost her son in February and is having a tough time. She is dreading the holidays. I wish I had magic words to ease her pain but it is something only time will help.

I drove to Carol's (legacy) after getting my hair done and was grated by this handsome beast while driving into her complex.

We spent several hours editing and exchanging pictures of her Grandson Dustin and Kenzie pregnancy pics. We will put them on a thumb drive so they will have them.