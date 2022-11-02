Previous
Next
~Greater~ by crowfan
Photo 2776

~Greater~

Today I had coffee with my friend Carolyn... She lost her son in February and is having a tough time. She is dreading the holidays. I wish I had magic words to ease her pain but it is something only time will help.
I drove to Carol's (legacy) after getting my hair done and was grated by this handsome beast while driving into her complex.
We spent several hours editing and exchanging pictures of her Grandson Dustin and Kenzie pregnancy pics. We will put them on a thumb drive so they will have them.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
760% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise