~Huge~ by crowfan
~Huge~

Last night Auri called me because she had a tummy ache and was at a friends house again. I went and picked her up came home played the game Sorry a few times and then her and I went to the guest room and had a sleep over.
She is fine so I'm not sure what was wrong.
Today I went through maybe 8 photo albums of the boys. I removed them from the book and sorted them in separate photo boxes with dates. Needless to say many tears looking though all of Jim's baby pictures and when he was a teen. I miss him terribly.
Pictured is a leaf we have in our driveway. It's bigger than the rest.
