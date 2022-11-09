Previous
~Another Shot of the Lake~ by crowfan
Photo 2788

~Another Shot of the Lake~

Spent some time with Kyla playing around with our photos and photoshop/Lightroom.
Then the dreaded Costco run. Way to busy for me.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
