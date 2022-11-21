~One of my Favorites~

This morning I got a call that Auri was sick so I went to her school to pick her up. While on my way there Lexi texted me and was sick so I then went to the high school and picked her up. They stayed downstairs in the spare room and I made them lunch .

At 3 I drove to the other High School and picked up Layla and brought her to the house. Not long after that Emilie showed up with a hamper of clothes to be washed.

Evening Emilie helped me shop for some of the Thanksgiving dinner.

When I woke up this morning I didn't have a clue I would be seeing anyone today. My how things change.