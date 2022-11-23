~Mixed Emotions~

Today I was sent a article that was in the paper saying a skeleton was found and thought to have been there 20 plus years. I immediately felt sick to my stomach. Long story short I called the medical examiner and asked if they had identified the remains. . they have. The rest of the day was spent preparing for Thanksgiving.... Everything is prepped and my table is set. I will be cooking for 12 so it will be a nice amount of people and only have to have 1 table.

Hope everyone has a good Thanksgiving tomorrow.