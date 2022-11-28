Previous
~Another View~ by crowfan
Photo 2807

~Another View~

I posted a picture yesterday from today also.
We got early and met up with everyone to pull the crab pots. The sun was shiny and it was 30 degrees. Very cold. Everyone brought food and drinks.
