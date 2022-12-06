Previous
~Happy Heavenly Birthday Jim~ by crowfan
Today Jim would of turned 42.... When I see his friends or other people that old I can't imagine what Jim would of looked like. I guess he will forever be 20.Today Vicki and I celebrated his birthday in our usual manner.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
