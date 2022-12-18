Previous
~Santa~ by crowfan
~Santa~

Today it snowed!!!
Michelle and Jason brought the kids to town to visit Santa.
Neither of them liked him much. I have a picture of Matthew in tears but decided not to post it.
Tonight it is freezing with the temp in the teens. Brrrr
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
