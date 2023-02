~Pickleball~

Today Mike, Andrei and I played 2.5 hours of Pickleball. We then did a Costco run

I picked up Lexi from school and she and I ran a few ore errand until I took her to cheer.

These guys belong to the owner of where we play . I loved the sky. This picture is totally un touched. We have had heavy rain, hail and then sunshine. The temperatures are going to be dropping in the next day and possibly snow.