~Barn Ball~

Today I spent a few hours going through jewelry and keepsakes and labeling them so in case something happens to me and it will be easier for Mike and the kids.

I feel jinxed. I’m going to St Louis in April for Shutterfest. My air B and B got canceled for unforeseen reasons. Yesterday I received a email that my flight was cancelled. I am unable to fly out with my friend so I will be solo.

This afternoon Lexi called 4pm. Grandma I need need Jean shorts and a cowboy hat for tonight’s dance.

What to do… Picked her up we went to the mall plus several other places. Got back home and was now late for meeting Mike, his Mom and brother for dinner. Only by 1/2 hour.

Dinner was good and Lexi had a good time.

