~Baby in a Basket~

Apparently the nest got damaged and someone replaced it with this laundry basket. 4 owlets and Mom and Dad.

@ hours of Pickleball at the college. Came home and Mike wanted to take a 2 mile walk.. I joined him but I have to admit my legs are very sore.

This evening Mike and I took Carol (Legacy) out to dinner. She will be moving in a week and Im leaving in 2 days. I'm going to miss her so much but wish her all the best.