~Good Bye Legacy~

I made it home in the wee hours of the morning. Slept like a rock.

Mike made it back from his fishing trip at noon. We passed at the door as I went to Carol's (Legacy) house. Today i got to spend some time with her, her son and Rob helping where I could. Carol will be flying to Indiana in the morning to live.

The Good Bye was so sad. My heart hurts as she is a very special friend whom I love spending time with. I will miss her terribly.

Perhaps a trip to Indiana is in my future.

Pictured is the very special Rooster Carol bought for me. His name is Kevin. I will cherish him forever.