~on her own~

Today was the first day that Layla can drive alone. She picked up Lexi from school and met a few of her friends here at our house.

I loved seeing how happy they are to finally be able to go places on their own. Layla told me that she and Lexi got lost coming to my house from Lexi’s school.

This morning was my first pickleball tournament. It will be 6 weeks long. Every Thursday 9-11

This afternoon I went to Cathy and Skips and played another 2 hours.