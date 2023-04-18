Previous
~Theia~ by crowfan
~Theia~

Today the Noxious weed control agent met up with Mike this morning.
Apparently we have Tansy weed in our pasture. If we don't spray for it $1000.00 they will come back and do it theirselves and put a lien on our house.
I am so perplexed that we have people who do this and fine homeowner on their own private property while our city turns a blind eye to all the crime throughout our town. No one gets arrested and if they do they are released.
I could go on and on but won't.
This afternoon I met the group at Voli and we played 2 hours straight of Pickleball. 2 hours is to long but 1 hour isn't enough. Wish they charged by the half hour.
This evening I spent cleaning out a hutch and seeing my and my twins baby clothes, shoes, confirmation purse etc.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
