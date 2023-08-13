Previous
~Emilie's Art~ by crowfan
Photo 3052

~Emilie's Art~

Mike and I spent the day building closet drawers and shelves.
Emilie brought more of her stuff to our house. She gave me these two items. She made both of them when she was in high school. I will cherish them always.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise