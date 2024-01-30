Previous
~Garden Pole and Spheres~ by crowfan
Photo 3211

~Garden Pole and Spheres~

Today once again the weather was warm. Mike and I went out for coffee, breakfast and people watching this morning.
This even we sat out on our small patio chairs out front and snapped a shot of this. Nothing to exciting.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
