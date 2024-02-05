Previous
~View From Room~ by crowfan
Photo 3214

~View From Room~

Another day and night with Rick. Lots of friends have come non stop to say Good-bye. Rick has been sitting up and joking.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
