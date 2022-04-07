Previous
Next
The White Tower by cutekitty
Photo 465

The White Tower

.......one of the most recognisable of the 'Towers' of London.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Wow! The history of Great Britain predates the settlement of Australia by centuries. Imagine the stories the walls of this building could tell, some gruesome (I suspect). fav
April 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise