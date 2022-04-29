Sign up
Photo 487
Photo opportunity.....
The lovely Shelley Shiraz and our 'ships surgeon' Mr Eagles in the background.....taken at Brixham Pirate Festival
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
2
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
487
photos
60
followers
71
following
133% complete
480
481
482
483
484
485
486
487
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
1st May 2021 11:38am
Tags
festival
,
pirates
,
brixham
Casablanca
ace
Fab, I love seeing your costume events.
May 4th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great outfits.
May 4th, 2022
