Photo 552
Time for tea......
.....this fabulous (and very busy) van was based in Mevagissey for their 'Feast week' celebrations.......who could resist that lovely artwork (and delicious pizza too of course).....
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
552
photos
61
followers
73
following
545
546
547
548
549
550
551
552
Tags
pizza
,
harbour
,
celebrations
,
baked
,
sone
,
mevagissey
