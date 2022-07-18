Sign up
Photo 567
Blue.....
............Hydrangea ...one of many in full bloom atm.....hoe this extreme heat does not kill them !
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
1
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
567
photos
62
followers
74
following
560
561
562
563
564
565
566
567
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
14th July 2021 12:10pm
Tags
plant
,
blue
,
flower
,
garden
,
hydrangea
moni kozi
ace
What a wonderful shade of blue! It stands out amazingly in dark mode
July 18th, 2022
