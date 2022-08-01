Sign up
Photo 581
Of 'Corset' is.........
.........the Corset being an integral part of a lady Pirate's finery......but Ohhh.... the difficulty of dealing with the laces my dear !!!
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
6
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
laces
,
pirate
,
corset
Annie D
ace
hahahaha quite the task
August 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
Lol, it sure made me giggle! What a great shot of the difficult task!
August 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great, fun shot.
August 1st, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
@annied
I know......one does need help !
August 1st, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
@ludwigsdiana
haha....thank you :)
August 1st, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
@wakelys
Thank you......although I did forget to mention the photo-bomber !!!!
August 1st, 2022
