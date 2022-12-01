Sign up
Photo 703
Chilly afternoon......
.....says the little fat fluffed up seagull.......(one of Billy's little friends I guess) :)
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
boats
,
seagull
,
houses
,
harbour
,
mevagissey
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely harbour scene, love the tones!
December 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely scene but I do get a sense of it being a bit chilly.
December 1st, 2022
