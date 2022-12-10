Previous
Mr Flynn..... by cutekitty
Mr Flynn.....

.....in photographic action ! 'tis very chilly down here in Cornwall today. There have been snow flurries pretty much everywhere and Bodmin Moor is well covered.....good job I am indoors today X
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Susan Wakely ace
Dapper looking photographer.
December 10th, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
Dapper indeed.
December 10th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Great shot of photography in action
December 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of the shooter ;-)
December 10th, 2022  
