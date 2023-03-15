Previous
Snakes head Fritillaries...... by cutekitty
Photo 800

Snakes head Fritillaries......

Such a pretty and decorative little plant. Soo pleased they have survived all the wind and rain of recent days.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Oh I do like these flowers. I must check to see if there are any signs of them in my garden.
March 15th, 2023  
