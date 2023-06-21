Sign up
Previous
Photo 902
Happy Pirates........
......these lovely ladies (!) are Poison Penny Cook and Maisie Kneebone...........pictured just after we came off main stage on Sunday. Thank you all for your lovely comments and FAV's on yesterday's pic and for putting it on TP and PP :)
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Tags
pirates
,
ladies
,
shanty
,
falmouth
Diana
ace
You sure have a jolly group, fabulous shot.
June 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great portrait of these happy pirates! And a wonderful colorful pic
June 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely ladies.
June 21st, 2023
Brian
ace
Gorgeous
June 21st, 2023
