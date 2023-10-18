Previous
Mevagissey Harbour........... by cutekitty
Mevagissey Harbour...........

.......with the tide just coming in........had some very high tides this week and are at present getting very battered by the wind and rain.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Susan Wakely ace
I never tire of seeing a harbour shot.
October 18th, 2023  
