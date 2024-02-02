Previous
.....also the vintage cider....... by cutekitty
Photo 1129

.....also the vintage cider.......

........and very nice it is too !

Thank you all so much for your kind comments on yesterday's post. I was so surprised to see it on both the TP and PP. Much appreciated.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
309% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise