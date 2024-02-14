Amaralys

.........so this is the scruffy little bulb I got in a glass vase just before Xmas from LIDL. After a week or two when it had not moved nor put out any new shoots, I decided that it did not like its home ! I already had another one growing from a previous year which was growing out of its pot........so I switched the two around...........well that certainly did the trick. As you can see I now have a huge towering bud about to pop, although the other one only has leaves. Oh well you can't win them all......on the good news front..........I tested negative for Covid this morning (although Mr Flynn is still sickly).....and my son and daughter-in-law have come home with their new little baby.....one more negative test and I can go and see them....YAY.......Happy Valentines Day y'all :)