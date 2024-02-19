Previous
Snakeshead Fritillaries...... by cutekitty
Snakeshead Fritillaries......

(not sure that is the right spelling).....one of my favourite little flowers....they are just so odd ! Thank you for your lovely comments and FAVS on yesterday's pic....much appreciated :)
19th February 2024

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...


JackieR ace
So envious!! Mine died looking forward to seeing the flowers
February 19th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
I can distinguish the snake's head in this lovely shot.
February 19th, 2024  
