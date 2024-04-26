Sign up
Previous
Photo 1213
Wild garlic......
..........growing out of the cliffs alongside Megavissey Harbour.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
2
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
11th April 2024 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cliffs
,
wild
,
garlic
,
mevagissey
Diana
ace
Love the textures and mossy growth. Our wild garlic look so different, I will be posting some next month.
April 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice to see anywhere so long as it’s not my garden.
April 26th, 2024
