Previous
More 'dark'..... by cutekitty
Photo 1287

More 'dark'.....

.........I do love the unusual colours. I bought this lovely plant from the market as a tiny little geranium.......or so I thought........now it has flowered I am not so sure of what it is......it does have geranium style leaves......
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
What a beauty and really unusual. I have some pots just like yours
July 9th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
what a fun surprise
July 9th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@rensala They are a very useful size....I get most of my plant pots from charity shops or car booties.....
July 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise