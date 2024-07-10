Previous
Blue........... by cutekitty
Blue...........

.......this lovely Hydrangea takes up most of one side of my garden.....there is a mix of 'Lace Cap' and usual style of bloom. Have pink ones also and huge white blooms in the back garden....if it ever stops raining I will get a pic.
Kitty Hawke

