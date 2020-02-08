Sign up
Photo 2723
The Mystery Deepens
Unexpected sight - but what is it?
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
2
0
Rose Humphrey
@daffodill
Chris Hooker
copper ball bearings in a cut glass vase for flower arrangement?
February 9th, 2020
Rose Humphrey
ace
@corktownmum
Not quite :)
February 9th, 2020
